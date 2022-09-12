Las Vegas podcasters offering reward for finding Tupac Shakur’s killer

Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
By Matt Kling
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been 26 years since Tupac Shakur was killed in Las Vegas and the beloved rapper’s murder is still unsolved.

But a Las Vegas-based podcast is now offering a new reward to capture his killer.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Tupac was in town for a Mike Tyson fight. Around 11 p.m. that night, shots rang out near Flamingo and Koval.

Tupac died a few days later.

His murder remains unsolved to this day.

Las Vegas-based “Problem Solvers” podcast is now offering a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Those same hosts also offered $5,000 for information about bodies found at Lake Mead.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nicole Ashley Brownlee recaptured after Nye County officials said she was mistakenly released.
Nye County prisoner recaptured after clerical error
Generic Gavel
Las Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter
A Las Vegas hair and nail salon is making changes after the owner said customers were skipping...
Las Vegas salon making security changes after ‘thefts of service’
A Las Vegas hair and nail salon is making changes after the owner said customers were skipping...
Las Vegas salon making security changes after ‘thefts of service’