Las Vegas podcasters offering reward for finding Tupac Shakur’s killer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been 26 years since Tupac Shakur was killed in Las Vegas and the beloved rapper’s murder is still unsolved.

But a Las Vegas-based podcast is now offering a new reward to capture his killer.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Tupac was in town for a Mike Tyson fight. Around 11 p.m. that night, shots rang out near Flamingo and Koval.

Tupac died a few days later.

His murder remains unsolved to this day.

Las Vegas-based “Problem Solvers” podcast is now offering a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Those same hosts also offered $5,000 for information about bodies found at Lake Mead.

