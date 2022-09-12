Forecast Outlook- 9/12/2022

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the middle of the week. A Flood Watch will be in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday for the Las Vegas Valley. Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding around the area.

After some early morning rain, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening. With the added humidity and rain, high temperatures are holding in the mid 80s.

The remnant low-pressure system that for formerly Hurricane Kay is tracking south of our area on Tuesday. This keeps the gates open for more moisture across Southern Nevada. Scattered thunderstorms with the potential for heavy downpours are in the forecast. High temperatures remain well below average with highs holding in the mid 80s.

The chance of storms continues on Wednesday, but we’re expecting less coverage around the Las Vegas Valley. Some mountain showers and storms linger on Thursday before we dry out into the weekend. It’s shaping up to be a nice stretch for the second half of the week with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the low 90s. Morning lows will be in the low 70s and 60s for your weekend plans.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.