Forecast Outlook-9/11/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The weekend forecast for rainy weather turned into a bust for the Las Vegas Valley but for the start of the week there are showers and thunderstorms forecast.

The showers could develop overnight and continue on and off Monday.

One weather model suggests widespread showers that could be heavy at times.

These bands of showers are from what was left of Hurricane Kay.

Rain and thunderstorms chances continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday drier air returns and we’ll see warmer temperatures circulating into the weekend when highs can climb into the upper 90′s.

We should be at 97 for this time of the year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.