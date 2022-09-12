‘Enchant’ Christmas light event returns to Las Vegas, with new display on the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday event is returning to Las Vegas.

“Enchant on the Strip” will be at Resorts World Las Vegas this season from Saturday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Jan. 1.

“We’re thrilled that Resorts World Las Vegas will be home to Enchant this season as we bring our brand of holiday excitement to the Strip for the very first time,” said Kevin Johnston, founder and CEO of Enchant. “We hope to become an annual tradition. Christmas in Vegas is never going to be the same, and we look forward to hosting thousands of guests visiting ‘Enchant on the Strip.’”

The new “Enchant on the Strip” event will span over ten acres across the Resorts World Las Vegas property, outdoors. It will feature a walk-thru light maze, 100-foot-tall holiday tree, Santa visits, live entertainment and more. Resorts World restaurants will also offer specialty cocktails and foods.

Additionally, “Enchant” will return to Las Vegas Ballpark, making two large displays available in the Las Vegas area.

“Enchant” came to Las Vegas for the first time in 2021 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The event will feature over four million outdoor lights, local vendors and other holiday experiences like Santa visits and ice skating.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 15. For more information, visit enchantchristmas.com.

