Clark County DA: Robert Telles was ‘lying in wait’ in killing of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County District Attorney officially filed a murder charge against Public Administrator Robert Telles Monday in the death of journalist Jeff German.

The DA’s office filed the criminal complaint in Las Vegas Justice Court Monday. The DA also added deadly weapon and “older person” enhancements to the murder charge, records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Telles, 45, was “lying in wait” when he killed German, 69. German was found dead Sept. 3 with multiple stab wounds. According to prosecutors, Telles disguised himself with a straw hat and reflective shirt and stabbed German seven times.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that Telles was upset of German’s recent reporting while Telles held office as Clark County Public Administrator. Telles was also reportedly upset about a forthcoming story German was working on for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Telles’ next court hearing is set for Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.