2 injured after shooting in Summerlin

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were injured after suspects jumped out of some bushes and shot at them as they drove by, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police said the incident happened around 11:12 p.m. near Palo Brea Dr. and Villa Marbella St., near Alta Dr. and Pavilion Center Dr. in Summerlin.

According to LVMPD, a teen girl was driving with three others in her vehicle, one of which was her boyfriend. Police said two suspects jumped out of some bushes in the area and shot at the car.

The teen drove to Red Rock Casino to seek help. The teenager and her boyfriend were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

