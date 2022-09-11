Las Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019.

A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries.

On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The child’s father — 27-year-old Richard Davis — is scheduled to go to trial in February.

Prosecutors said Davis is facing charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Court records show Davis and Miller called police on Sept. 11, 2019, to report the child was cold and unresponsive.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Miller told police she put the child in the bathtub and later dressed the girl, laid her on a couch and went back to bed for two hours.

Davis admitted to spanking his daughter with a belt about 20 times a few days earlier, according to the newspaper.

