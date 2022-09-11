Las Vegas salon making security changes after ‘thefts of service’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hair and nail salon is making changes after the owner said customers were skipping out on paying their bill.

Robbin Forepaugh, the owner of Total Image Salon in Las Vegas, says people are leaving without paying.

“It’s becoming a very big issue – a very big issue it’s not even just leaving without paying sometimes they like to dispute the charges and say that they weren’t here but now we have video and we’re starting to backup- we’re getting a lot of documentation so we can prove to the credit card companies they are here,” Forepaugh said.

Forepaugh said they were getting scammed 2-3 times a month, now it’s down to one after implementing changes. They have an online booking system, more surveillance and they take before-and-after pictures to document service in case someone tries to dispute it.

On Wednesday afternoon the owner of Lashes & Polished off of Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos of three women who left without paying for their $260 bill.

“You’re actually stealing from people who are working – they’ve spent $18-20,000 on their education alone in the beginning, some of them way more than that. We buy our own product, everybody does their own work and so you’re actually stealing from themselves- their children, their family,” Forepaugh said.

She’s glad the owner posted the incident on Facebook and hopes those in the salon industry can work together on social media.

“Just that it’s happening a lot more we’re starting to notice it and we’re beginning to create a community where we can all be vocal about this and actually put the pictures and information of people out there so other people can be pre-warned maybe before that person hits them,” Forepaugh said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.