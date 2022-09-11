Forecast Outlook-9/11/21

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -There is less instability forecast for the Las Vegas area Sunday as drier conditions move in but that will be short lived.

Remnants of what was once Hurricane Kay will move toward us Monday increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms to 50%.

Those stormy conditions could extend into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal.

Thursday we see most of the moisture in the atmosphere drying out and allowing for warmer temperatures to move back in for Friday and into next weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

