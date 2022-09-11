Forecast Outlook-10/9/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Tropical Storm Kay’s outer bands did produce just a trace of rain Saturday, not the heavier downpours we were expecting.

The cooler temperatures Saturday prevented the atmosphere from becoming unstable enough to deliver those heavier showers.

For Sunday while there remains a shower and thunderstorm risk, humidity and dew point temperatures will drop making it harder to produce showers.

Moisture returns Monday.

The high pressure that kept us hot for an extended stretch is being pushed away by the remnants of Kay which is moving onshore.

Shower and thunderstorms chances are on the rise for Monday and Tuesday, 50% Monday, 40% Tuesday.

More instability is expected midweek and then drier air returns.

Temperatures for the next seven days are below normal but will be warming up again next weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

