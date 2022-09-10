No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an outside fire that spread to a home in the central valley Friday night.

LVFR said the fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 as an outdoor fire near a residence at 2204 E. McWilliams, near Washington Ave. and Eastern Ave.

Ten units from LVFR and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the fire.

LVFR said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

