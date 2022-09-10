Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

Las Vegas police shoot man near UNLV on Sept. 10, 2022.
Las Vegas police shoot man near UNLV on Sept. 10, 2022.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:52 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.

According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people inside. During the stop, one of the people in the vehicle ran from officers.

An LVMPD officer chased the suspect. During the chase, police said there was “an exchange of gunfire” in which both the officer and the suspect were shot.

The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. The officer was taken to University Medical Center and was considered stable.

The shooting is the eighth police shooting for LVMPD in 2022. The identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High-tech community farm in the works for ‘food desert’ in Las Vegas
High-tech community farm in the works for ‘food desert’ in Las Vegas
Outside fire reported on Sept. 9, 2022.
No injuries reported in Las Vegas home fire
Fall sports are well underway in the Las Vegas valley, but the same problem persists. It’s a...
Shortage of Las Vegas officials impacting youth sports
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight