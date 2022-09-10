Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.

According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people inside. During the stop, one of the people in the vehicle ran from officers.

An LVMPD officer chased the suspect. During the chase, police said there was “an exchange of gunfire” in which both the officer and the suspect were shot.

The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. The officer was taken to University Medical Center and was considered stable.

The shooting is the eighth police shooting for LVMPD in 2022. The identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

