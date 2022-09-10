Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Monica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night.

Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.

Police said a woman lived at that home and got into a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend. The woman called her current boyfriend for help. When the current boyfriend came over, he saw the two fighting and then got involved. Officers said that’s when the current boyfriend shot the woman’s ex.

Police said there was no indication the victim was armed. While the boyfriend was on the phone with dispatch, he informed officers he was armed with a handgun and currently removing ammunition from the gun. He told police he was placing the ammunition on the table and exiting the home. Officers arrived and took the man into custody without incident. Officers also took the woman into custody but did not say what charges either would face.

“This is another incident that appears to be related to domestic violence,” said Lt. Johansson. “I urge people, if you are involved in a relationship, or former relationship that is violent, please seek resources through the family justice center, through the courts, or through non-governmental entities, there are resources out there for you.”

