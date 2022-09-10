Las Vegas Aces fans asked to ‘paint the town red’ to show support during WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The matchup is set for the 2022 WNBA finals. The Las Vegas Aces will face the Connecticut Sun as they chase their first championship. Las Vegas went 2 and 1 against Connecticut during the regular season. The best-of-5 series at Michelob ULTRA Arena starts Sunday. The Aces have the chance to be the first professional sports team to bring home a championship to Las Vegas.

Game 1 is the hottest ticket on the strip on Sunday, it is already sold out.

“This is basketball. It’s not women’s basketball, it’s not men’s basketball. This is basketball being played at an elite level,” Nikki Fargas, President of the Las Vegas Aces contended.

Fans have packed Michelob ULTRA arena game after game this season, many of them selling out, with famous faces in the crowd from Tom Brady to Governor Steve Sisolak.

“I think that sends a message not only into our league but across the country,” Fargas shared. Fargas attributes the team’s popularity to Raiders owner Mark Davis who bought the Aces last year.

“I am going to call him a superfan, he is so engaged. He is there courtside,” Fargas revealed. Fargas maintains Davis is helping to change the landscape of WNBA and women’s sports.

“He flew to Arizona for the NCAA tournament to watch the UNLV Women’s Basketball Team compete,” Fargas explained.

The Aces have invested in the best.

A’ja Wilson was just named WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Becky Hammon, a former full-time assistant coach in the NBA, is the first WNBA coach to reach a $1 million salary.

“We want to build a dynasty here,” Fargas stated.

The powerhouse team, ranked best in the league, is doing just that with the entire city of Las Vegas behind them. Educators and students shared videos of social media to wish the team good luck in the finals.

“I think it would be great for a lot of our local restaurants, bars, places that have televisions to tune in,” Fargas asked. The team also wants to paint the town red for the series. They are hoping fans will show their support by wearing red.

