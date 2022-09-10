High-tech community farm in the works for ‘food desert’ in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high-tech community farm is in the works in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas, helping those who live in a “food desert” access fresh groceries and produce.

The project, spanning 70,000 square feet and slated for James Gay Park between Harrison Avenue and B Street, utilizes techniques called “vertical farming,” allowing growers to raise produce in stacks of soil in lieu of sprawling land. The produce will be grown in shipping containers.

“The containers provide diversified crop production capability – their systems can grow lettuce, leafy greens, herbs, vining berries and vegetables, rooted vegetables and flowers, allowing for the growth of produce that is needed and desired by Historic Westside residents,” said a Facebook post through the City of Las Vegas.

“We’re challenged with bringing in a big box store for a grocery facility over the years. If you look at our community in Ward Five, especially in the Historic Westside, we experience unfortunately about 25% of food insecurity of the residents of the ward,” said Councilman Cedric Crear.

“A non-profit would run a local grocery store that employs people in the community, and sells produce. People who live in the community, qualify for SNAP will be able to get what we grow for free, and also working with Three Square to get them food out into the community, If you live in the community, you get a discounted rate. And if you’re outside of the community, then you’ll pay market rate,” Crear said.

MGM Resorts recently provided a $500,000 donation through the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.

The shipping containers could arrive in the area by November.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.