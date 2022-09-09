Woman fatally stabbed on California street in front of bystanders

A man and a woman that was involved in a shooting incident have been life-flighted to a...
A man and a woman that was involved in a shooting incident have been life-flighted to a hospital and are in critical condition(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — A man stabbed and killed a woman Thursday on the street outside her Northern California apartment in front of bystanders, authorities said, and a suspect was arrested near the crime scene.

Local media reported that the woman was beheaded by a sword in the attack outside the apartment were she lived with her two children but San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen declined to confirm those reports.

He said deputies who responded to the scene were upset “based on the nature of the crime,” and were receiving support. Witnesses have also been offered counseling, he said.

Allen offered few details about the circumstances of the crime, saying only that the suspect used a “stabbing instrument,” that investigators were still trying to find.

Police had not released the identities of the suspect or the victim, but said they had an ongoing relationship.

Allen said the suspect was walking within a couple of blocks from the crime scene when deputies detained him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Judge tosses Trump’s Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI
Clark County issues air quality dust alert for Sept. 9.
Clark County issues air quality dust alert for Las Vegas Valley on Friday
An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the British embassy in Paris on Friday to pay tribute...
French President Macron lays rose in tribute to Queen Elizabeth
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was at NATO headquarters to brief the 29 U.S. allies...
US, NATO note Ukraine army gains but see war dragging on