Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parts of the 215 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will see overnight lane closures for the next nine months.

According to a news release, the lane restrictions will run from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings for the next nine months.

The release says lane restrictions could stretch from Craig Road to the Centennial Bowl construction area at the 215 and U.S. 95 interchange. However, officials also say there will be times during the project when no overnight lane restrictions are in place.

According to Clark County, the lane reductions will begin on the northbound/eastbound side of the 215 at 9 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 11, starting around Craig Road. Work on the other side of the highway is expected to begin within the next few weeks, the county says.

During the day, the 215 in this area will be returned to two lanes in each direction.

The county says that the lane reductions are part of a project to widen the 215 to three lanes in each direction in the area.

The project is expected to be finished by July 2023, according to the county.

