Nevada DMV outage planned for weekend due to maintenance

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada DMV will have a temporary outage to online services over the weekend.

The DMV said the outage is due to scheduled maintenance. Online services will be unavailable from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The server outage will impact all online and kiosk transactions except smog checks at emissions stations, the DMV said.

