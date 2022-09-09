Nevada DMV outage planned for weekend due to maintenance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada DMV will have a temporary outage to online services over the weekend.

The DMV said the outage is due to scheduled maintenance. Online services will be unavailable from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The server outage will impact all online and kiosk transactions except smog checks at emissions stations, the DMV said.

OUTAGE ALERT: @NevadaDMV's online services will be unavailable this weekend due to scheduled maintenance. Servers will be offline from 8 p.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. on Monday. The downtime will affect all online and kiosk transactions except smog checks at emissions stations. pic.twitter.com/13zlBnn1ad — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) September 9, 2022

