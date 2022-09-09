Nevada DMV outage planned for weekend due to maintenance
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada DMV will have a temporary outage to online services over the weekend.
The DMV said the outage is due to scheduled maintenance. Online services will be unavailable from 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.
The server outage will impact all online and kiosk transactions except smog checks at emissions stations, the DMV said.
