LVMPD explains how it connected elected public official to stabbing death of investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During a Wednesday news conference, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showed video it said is Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles walking in the neighborhood of Las Vegas Review-Journal Investigative reporter Jeff German. They even said an altercation between them was recorded on video. Police said this happened Friday morning at 11:18.

“And at that time our victim was stabbed multiple times,” explained LVMPD Captain Dori Koren.

Police said they were also able to see on video the maroon SUV Telles drove from his home to the homicide scene and back home.

“Which matched our timeline,” Koren added.

Police also showed photos of a shoe and straw hat they said Telles wore that day. Police said both were cut up to destroy the evidence. Police also say the shoe contained apparent blood.

Right after German’s death, police said they started looking into whether anyone was upset with the stories German wrote.

“One in particular that we identified early on was Robert Telles as a person of interest. Because Telles was upset about articles that were being written by German as an investigative journalist that exposed potential wrongdoing. And Telles had publicly expressed his issues with that reporting. And then ultimately Telles was also upset, from what we found out later, that there was additional reporting that was pending,” said Koren.

Police served a search warrant on the suspect’s home on Wednesday morning. Hours later, police received DNA and then arrested Telles.

“And we received positive DNA results that showed Robert Telles DNA at the crime scene,” said Koren.

Koren said they have not recovered the alleged murder weapon.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.