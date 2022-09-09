Las Vegas police warn to avoid area in northeast valley due to uptick in violent crime

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared a warning on Facebook Friday morning in which it urged residents to avoid an area in the northeast valley due to an uptick in crime.

In the post, LVMPD’s Northeast Area Command urged residents to “avoid congregating and hanging out in the desert area at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road. The post says the area is “otherwise known as The Saddle.”

According to police, there has been an “uptick in violent events at this location, particularly at night.”

The department said they’ve received reports of illegal shootings, robberies and other crimes.

“Our station is aware of the appeal this area attracts and we will be conducting extra patrol. Keep yourself safe and find other places to hang out!”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.