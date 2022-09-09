Homeless population biggest concern for east Las Vegas neighbors, survey says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and businesses across east Las Vegas told the city their biggest concern is homelessness in the area.

In Aug. 2021, the city released a citizen survey called the Rafael Rivera Plan for Ward 3 to address needs. The study area included parts of Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

In January, the city released the results. Respondents included 400 residents and approximately 200 businesses.

The results revealed the homeless population was the biggest concern followed by cleaner streets and buildings, public safety issues and housing affordability.

Four months ago OG Stilo, a retail store, opened up at a shopping plaza off Eastern Avenue and Stewart Avenue. Monica Maldonado and her husband lived in east Las Vegas for 25 years prior to opening up their business, geared toward the lowrider community.

Monica Maldonado said both the the homeless and veterans need to be taken care of, not just pushed out.

“It’s a big issue it needs to be taken care of because you know you feel bad for people out there in this heat you know and you still want to give them a water bottle but yet you don’t want them around lingering around here too which a lot of that happens here in this shopping center too,” Maldonado said.

More than anything they’d like to see more events geared toward kids in the area.

“It helps our children the ones that are in need- it kind of finger points to whom needs more help,” Maldonado said.

Next month OG Stilo will be partnering with the East Las Vegas Community Center for a trunk-or-treat event for children. It will be held Wednesday October 26th. The Community Center has been closed for construction but a employee said they plan to reopen next month.

“I think we need to take care of our children in our community, have more events for them, have more activities for them so they can stay out of trouble get involved with the community,” Maldonado said.

The survey asked respondents if they could change one thing about Ward 3, what would it be? Respondents ranked safety as number one, followed by homeless, cleaner streets and affordable housing.

All survey respondents were bilingual, 18% were completed in Spanish.

One of the respondents suggested more patrols in the area. The city released the survey again in July and said it’s ongoing.

