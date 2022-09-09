Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is set to host auditions as the group gears up for its upcoming 30th season.

According to a news release, the company is looking for “Las Vegas’ scariest actors and actresses to join the Freakling family.”

Freakling Bros. offers haunts in one Las Vegas Valley location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13 and the classic Castle Vampyre.

The group says it is holding two auditions for those interested in joining the team. Complete training, including costumes and makeup, will be provided, Freakling Bros says.

Those interested in attention an audition must fill out an application online prior to casting interviews: freaklingbros.com. The company says you must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

The auditions are being held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 on Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road #10.

For additional questions, contact casting@freaklingbros.com.

