FOX5 to host ‘Monarch Night’ at Las Vegas Ballpark

FOX5 is hosting “Monarch Night” at the Las Vegas Ballpark(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hosting “Monarch Night” at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The event, held on Sept. 15, is in celebration of the new FOX television show “Monarch”.

The FOX5 promotions team will be at the event to hand out swag to fans. In addition, morning anchor Jason Feinberg will also be on hand at the event.

For tickets, visit: www.AviatorsLV.com

