Clark County issues air quality dust alert for Las Vegas Valley on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust alert for the Las Vegas Valley on Friday due to elevated levels of dust from high winds.

Officials advise that unhealthy levels of dust for sensitive groups of people or occurring in the valley.

According to a news release, airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases.

Under windy conditions, the release states, “people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

