City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

Food
Food(Pixabay)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday.

According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say it will be held in the Silver Lot at the venue. For directions, click here.

“Henderson Farmers Markets powered by Prevail Marketplace are a one-stop-shop for the community to purchase fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a curated collective of local merchants,” organizers said in the release.

For more information on Henderson Farmers Markets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months
Parts of 215 in northwest Las Vegas to see overnight lane closures for 9 months
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
Nevada DMV outage planned for weekend due to maintenance
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Freakling Bros. hosting auditions for 30th season of Las Vegas haunted houses
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police warn to avoid area in northeast valley due to uptick in violent crime