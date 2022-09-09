City announces Henderson Farmers Market to be held every Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson announced that the “Henderson Farmers Market” will be held every Monday.

According to a news release, the event will be held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson every Monday beginning Sept. 12. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say it will be held in the Silver Lot at the venue. For directions, click here.

“Henderson Farmers Markets powered by Prevail Marketplace are a one-stop-shop for the community to purchase fresh produce and healthy, handmade products from a curated collective of local merchants,” organizers said in the release.

For more information on Henderson Farmers Markets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.