CCSD: Expulsion rate two times as high as target

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the CCSD Trustees’ bi-weekly meeting Thursday night, student discipline and district compliance with state law were main topics of discussion.

As FOX5 has been reporting for more than a year now, the district has been out of compliance with state law. At the meeting, the district took steps toward fixing the issue, giving schools more power to make decisions rather than the district.

District leaders also discussed a district plan for student discipline.

“This spring we did see an uptick in violent acts,” said Mike Barton, CCSD Chief College, Career and Equity Officer.

The district reports more than 27,000 student suspensions last school year. While that is down from years prior to the pandemic, the district had a goal to decrease them further only reaching the elementary school level. The district believes they are still too high at middle and high schools and too high across all races.

Similar trends were seen with students being expelled, down from pre-pandemic years; however, the more than 1,100 kids expelled last school year was double what the district had hoped for. When it comes to equity among racial groups, the district says there is some progress but black students were expelled at more than double the rate of the district’s goal. Getting disproportionality down is a goal not only for CCSD but school districts across the nation.

“I think we are all struggling in that area. We are going to continue to work with them on how we can improve those numbers around disproportionality,” stated Barton.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara got an idea from Dallas ISD, a district that has seen behavior improvement. At 24 CCSD elementary schools (and soon all elementary schools in CCSD), there are special rooms for students who act out.

“I don’t want to say reset room, but it is an opportunity for children who are having a bad 20 minutes and they come in and provide the support,” Dr. Jara explained.

At Thursday night’s meeting for the first time, anyone who wanted to speak to the board had to wait until the end of the meeting. John Luhan, a retired university employee and previous sub with CCSD got a letter he didn’t meet the minimum qualifications to be a substitute and believes it is age discrimination.

“I am the same age as the man who runs this country... I have a bachelor’s degree and I have a master’s degree. I help run three universities working for three college presidents I am well qualified,” Luhan argued.

Brandon Summers, a CCSD sub for 5 years says poor pay limits the jobs he will take.

“The school district is in a crisis we all know that.. There are still 1,300 licensed teacher positions unfilled... I get phone calls and emails constantly about taking a vacancy assignment and the answer is always “no.” I have accepted several vacancies over the years and the pay just doesn’t make sense for the amount of work you have to do,” Summers asserted.

Trustees also approved the “Afghan Refugee School Impact” grant and $46,000 will pay for services for eligible Afghan refugee students and help them transition to American culture. The program will start on October 1st.

Also approved by Trustees, a bike fleet program to encourage more students to ride bicycles to and from school. Bikes will be provided to some students in grades K-12 paid for by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

