Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park.

According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls, landing downstream.

When rescue crews got there, officials say the 36-year-old woman was swimming to a large rock downstream of the falls. She was able to swim to rescuers. EMA officials say she was checked out by medical crews at the scene and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

“If she didn’t know how to swim. It probably would have been a different outcome,” said Anthony Christie, the Whitley County Emergency Management director.

She told rescuers she was upstream taking pictures when she dropped her phone in the river. While trying to get her phone, she was swept away by the current.

“That’s tough. There are so many waves and so much current in there that it’s tough. I’m glad she’s all right,” Cumberland Falls visitor Glenn Hicks said.

Cumberland Falls is in southeastern Kentucky, spanning the river at the border of McCreary and Whitley counties. The Cumberland Falls is 68 feet high by 125 feet wide reaching depths up to 400 feet at the base of the falls.

“We all want to get really close to something so beautiful, but I can see how easy it would be to misjudge how close you are to something like that,” Cumberland Falls visitor Tonya Scherf said.

Officials said it’s important for you to stay safe and they’re reminding people to stay behind the gate. They said visitors who disobey safety rules can be fined.

