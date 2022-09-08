Urgent need in Las Vegas for volunteers to help survivors of sexual assault

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Signs of HOPE, formerly known as The Rape Crisis Center, is putting out an urgent call for new volunteers to assist survivors of sexual assault. For the first time since the pandemic, they will be holding “Advocate University,” a program offering in-person classes to train how to help in times of crisis.

“When I read the book the Scarlet Letter, I completely understood that. As a survivor, you feel like everyone can see it on you,” explained Zenja Dunn.

Dunn is a sexual assault survivor and is now the Signs of HOPE Board Member. Dunn shared she volunteers her time because a volunteer was there for her when she needed them most.

“It was an organization like this one when I lived in LA that literally walked me into being able to handle this,” Dunn stated. There is support for survivors not only immediately after the crime, but in the days, months, and even years that follow.

“I had both one-on-one counseling and support being in a room with people. Even though our stories were different… I had support that knew what I was going through,” Dunn recalled.

Five years ago, Dunn went through the training to become a volunteer, training how to answer calls on the 24/7 hotline and escort survivors to hospital visits and through rape kits.

“The training is pretty intense... We want to make sure people are properly trained because we are dealing with people who have been victimized in some way,” Dunn revealed.

Signs of HOPE has volunteer openings for its 24/7 sexual assault hotline, human trafficking hotline, and hospital visits to support those who elect to go to UMC for a forensic sexual assault exam. Volunteers are even needed for office work.

The goal of those who give their time at Signs of HOPE is to make sure survivors know they are never alone.

“We absolutely need the community to volunteer, so if it is in your heart to do so, we have a way we can put you to work,” Dunn said.

Signs of HOPE is accepting applications now for Advocate University. It’s a 50-hour course that begins on September 20. Apply via the organization’s website here.

Trainees who complete the Advocate University course will earn a Credentialed Advocate accreditation through the National Advocate Credentialing Program. The Signs of Hope hotline for those who have been sexually assaulted is answered 24/7 and can be reached at 702-366-1640.

