LVMPD: Robert Telles is in custody in connection with stabbing death of journalist

Scene pic
Scene pic(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to sources close to the matter, FOX5 has learned Clark County Administrator Robert Telles is in police custody following a search warrant earlier Wednesday morning.

Police spent most of the day searching the home of Robert Telles even towing two vehicles off the property.

Metro plans to provide more details during a news conference Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ASPCA photo of dogs involved in animal cruelty case
Nye County Animal Shelter provides update on condition of dogs in massive cruelty case
Rob Telles, Clark County's Public Administrator, has lived in the area for more than 20 years.
History of Rob Telles, Clark County’s Public Administrator
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
NV Energy, Valley Electric asking Southern Nevada residents to conserve energy