LVMPD: Robert Telles is in custody in connection with stabbing death of journalist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to sources close to the matter, FOX5 has learned Clark County Administrator Robert Telles is in police custody following a search warrant earlier Wednesday morning.

Police spent most of the day searching the home of Robert Telles even towing two vehicles off the property.

Metro plans to provide more details during a news conference Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

