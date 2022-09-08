Slayed journalist previously exposed allegations against Clark County official now in custody in connection to his death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ironically, just steps away from the office of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is the office where Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German’s body was examined by the coroner over the weekend.

His death was declared a homicide after being stabbed on Friday, according to Las Vegas police, and on Wednesday, police served a search warrant on Telles. Telles was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday evening.

Now, as police investigate the circumstances surrounding German’s death, FOX5 uncovered instances in the two men’s histories, and it was clear that Telles had not been happy with what German was exposing about his office.

“Jeff was a tenacious reporter,” said his former coworker Geoff Schumacher.

Before being stabbed and killed Friday, veteran journalist German set out to expose truth and hold elected leaders accountable for his job at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This spring, a series of his reports revealed claims by current and former employees of a hostile work environment in the Public Administrator office -- complaints that were allegedly fueled by Telles, the elected leader of the office.

An inappropriate relationship with a staffer was one allegation German exposed.

After German’s findings were published in May, Telles, a democrat in his forties, lost his re-election bid in June’s primaries.

According to German, in the Review-Journal article he penned, “...the hostile work environment was fueled by the elected administrator of the office, Robert Telles, carrying on an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer that has harmed the office’s ability to deal with the public in overseeing the estates of those who have died.”

Telles had lashed out about German on his social media accounts. Here is one example:

Does the @LVRJ know that @JGermanRJ may be doing double duty on their dime? Do they know he basically made a veiled threat to make me take down my site with the truth after I already lost the election? #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/9H2szMAGtV — Rob Telles (@RobTellesLV) June 17, 2022

For context, the Public Administrator is in charge of securing the property of people who die in Clark County. German’s interview sources alleged that Telles’ behavior was similar to “bullying,” and alleged that their job was difficult to accomplish with him at the helm.

German’s journalism career spanned 40 years in Las Vegas, including at the Las Vegas Sun, and later the Review-Journal where he worked before he died.

German’s reporting exposed corruption and crime and even led to reforms and policy changes.

“He always had the best interest of citizens at heart,” said Schumacher.

Schumacher said his brave work inspired several instances of positive change in Southern Nevada. He added that he is angry about the 69-year-old’s untimely death, and hopes justice is restored.

“It’s just unbelievable that someone just minding their own business on their own property could end up being murdered,” said Schumacher.

FOX5 is continuing to reach out to Clark County, including employees of the Public Administrator’s office, to try and learn more about Telles and the situation.

