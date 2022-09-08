Prosecutors: DNA under journalist’s fingernails led to arrest of Clark County official

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles made his first court appearance Thursday in connection with the death of a journalist.

Telles, 45, is accused of stabbing and killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69. German had recently written stories about Telles and was working on an upcoming story on the elected official, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Prosecutors said German was stabbed seven times and was found with defensive wounds to his arms and hands. DNA found under German’s fingernails connected investigators to Telles, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said that Telles’ perception that German’s reporting led to the destruction of his political career and marriage led to Telles “lashing out.”

Telles was not granted bail. His next hearing was set for Sept. 13.

