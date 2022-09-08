Pregnant Ukrainian mother flees war-torn home to deliver baby in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A pregnant mother fleeing war-torn Ukraine had a global search for a doctor to deliver her baby, and found help in Las Vegas to give birth to a healthy baby boy.

Tetiana Kosheva-Zaichuk was several months pregnant when shelling started to hit Kyiv in March.

“It was so dangerous in Kyiv. My parents-- they weren’t ready to leave. They only left because I was pregnant,” Kosheva-Zaichuk said. Her husband Sasha was abroad at the time, working with the cruise industry.

“I was worried, but if you start to think you won’t survive, it gets more complicated. You have to try to be positive,” she said.

The family made their way westward, then eventually fled into Austria, then Italy. Kosheva-Zaichuk said she had trouble finding a capable doctor with her pregnancy, and her husband convinced her to seek help in the U.S.

Friends in Las Vegas recommended Dr. Paul Wilkes, who delivered their own baby.

“I was contacted by Sasha, through Facebook when his wife was 27 weeks pregnant. He reached out and asked if maybe I could try and help them. To have someone under attack in Ukraine, halfway across the world reached out to me, and for me to be in a position to try and help them was very rewarding,” said Dr. Wilkes, a perinatologist and high-risk pregnancy doctor.

Dr. Wilkes worked out details with various embassies, Desert Perinatal Associates, Southern Hills Hospital, and the anesthesiologists to make sure the family could come to Las Vegas, and afford a delivery.

“Having a baby here in the United States can be in some instances, prohibitively expensive. And I really felt compelled to take the stress of finance away from them to the degree that I could. I wanted them to be focusing on each other, and on this miracle of bringing their child into the world,” he said. “What could have been tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills were wiped away just through the generosity and compassion of the Las Vegas medical community,” he said.

Mykita was born on July 23 at Southern Hills Hospital.

“It was perfect-- so easy,” Kosheva-Zaichuk said of the delivery and praise for Dr. Wilkes.

“[Mykita is] doing fantastic. He’s just thriving. it’s my dream to attend one of that little boy’s birthday parties at his home in the Ukraine that is on my bucket list. “It’s my dream to attend one of that little boy’s birthday parties at his home in the Ukraine. That is on my bucket list,” Dr. Wilkes said.

The family is hoping to return back to Europe, soon, and has a goal to spend Mykita’s first birthday back in Ukraine.

