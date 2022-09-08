‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Halloween lovers can get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, as a convention dedicated to all things weird and spooky will be held in Las Vegas later this month.

According to a news release, held on Sept. 17, the “Oddities and Curiosities Expo” will take place at The Expo at World Market Center.

Organizers say the expo will feature over 150 local and national vendors showcasing taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles.

The convention will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, organizers say. Children 12 and under are free.

Organizers say that in addition to the showroom floor, guests are able to purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class where they can learn to make their own two-headed duckling mount. Participants will work with frozen animals to learn the basics of taxidermy, the release says.

According to the release, the event is open to all ages. However, “parents are advised to use their best judgment about if their children should attend.”

For more information, visit: https://odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.