‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas

‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas
‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas(Oddities & Curiosities Expo)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Halloween lovers can get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, as a convention dedicated to all things weird and spooky will be held in Las Vegas later this month.

According to a news release, held on Sept. 17, the “Oddities and Curiosities Expo” will take place at The Expo at World Market Center.

Organizers say the expo will feature over 150 local and national vendors showcasing taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles.

The convention will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, organizers say. Children 12 and under are free.

Organizers say that in addition to the showroom floor, guests are able to purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class where they can learn to make their own two-headed duckling mount. Participants will work with frozen animals to learn the basics of taxidermy, the release says.

According to the release, the event is open to all ages. However, “parents are advised to use their best judgment about if their children should attend.”

For more information, visit: https://odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pregnant Ukrainian mother flees war-torn home to deliver baby in Las Vegas
Pregnant Ukrainian mother flees war-torn home to deliver baby in Las Vegas
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Las Vegas among worst airports for flight delays this summer, data shows
Clark County official arrested in death of Las Vegas journalist
Clark County official arrested in death of Las Vegas journalist
Rob Telles, Clark County's Public Administrator, has lived in the area for more than 20 years.
Police arrest Clark County official in death of Las Vegas reporter