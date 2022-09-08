Lights out in Henderson neighborhood raises safety concerns for residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The streetlights located at the roundabout on Cadence Vista near Sunset and Ella Ashmond have not been working for weeks according to residents.

People living in the area said this is raising safety concerns and specifically for one man in particular.

“The basic lowdown is we have a quarter of a mile of lights out right now,” said Cadence resident Luis Luna Jr.

Luis Luna Jr. has lived in his home in the Cadence community for over a year now and he walks the neighborhood nightly.

He noticed two weeks ago the lights near the roundabout on cadence vista and sunset were out.

“Believe or not we still have wildlife coming through that park to the very end of sunset so crossing the street and having a car maybe hit wildlife, that is your concern,” said Luna Jr.

Luna Jr. said he is also worried about his own safety.

“Last night, I was riding my bike and I have lights on it and all of that and I went through the roundabout and this person did not see me until his headlights hit me because when you are coming around the circle, you do not see traffic in front of you until it is there,” said Luna Jr.

Luna said he reached out to the city of Henderson letting them know the lights aren’t working.

“I reported it and it nothing happened,” said Luna Jr. “I followed up for an escalation and asked for a supervisor to get involved.”

We confirmed with the Cadence HOA who said the streetlights are owned by the city of Henderson

The city of Henderson is aware of the lights being out and said they are looking into the issue.

