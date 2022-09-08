Las Vegas CEO from England reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has come as sad news for the CEO of the Plaza Hotel and Casino, who grew up in England.

“It certainly feels like the end of an era,” said Jonathan Jossel. “What an incredible life she had and so much we have to celebrate of those 96 years.”

Jossel was born in Africa but grew up in England, spending 25 years of his life there.

He said he has always looked at the queen as a role model.

“You always grew up knowing who the queen was, where the queen was,” said Jossel. “You always got regular updates from them. I grew up as a similar age to her grandchildren.”

His most recent memory of being back in England was when he took his family earlier this summer and showed them Buckingham Palace.

“We walked down the promenade that leads to the palace to see the balcony to where they go to and we watched the changing of the guards,” said Jossel.

Jossel said he has been communicating with his family who is back in England about the queen’s passing.

“We woke up to the news of serious conditions so we have been up since probably 5 a.m. following the news and they are talking to me all the time updating me on what is going on there, the mood there but everybody is very somber and moved by this news,” said Jossel.

Jossel said the cultural impact of the queen’s passing is significant.

“She is known around the world and she is the finest monarch in our history,” said Jossel.

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles now becomes king at the age of 73.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.