Forecast Outlook-9/8/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After some scattered showers and isolated storms rolled through the Valley early Thursday morning we’re seeing mostly sunny skies now. We’ll keep the Excessive Heat Warning for one more day today wit much cooler changes in store for the weekend. The forecast high Thursday is 105° with some mountain storms possible this afternoon.

Hurricane Kay is currently spinning off the Coast of Mexico. It will be tracking farther northwest over the coming days, weakening as it travels over the cooler waters near the California coast. Remnant moisture from Kay is forecast to move into the area this weekend, bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms along with significant cooling.

With all the moisture headed our way the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for locations surrounding the Las Vegas Area Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Friday will bring a chance of showers and storms with the forecast high at 98° in Las Vegas. Showers look to increase Friday evening around with the best chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday with a forecast high of 84°.

We’ll see a lot more humidity that will carry over into early next week. The chance of scattered thunderstorms remains in the forecast on Sunday with a forecast high of 91°. We’ll keep temperatures in the mid 90s through the early part of next week with the chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms each day.

