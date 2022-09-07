Nye County Animal Shelter provides update on condition of dogs in massive cruelty case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The nearly 300 dogs in Nye County, who were found in deplorable conditions in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, are getting much-needed attention.

The shelter and the ASPCA are asking licensed veterinarians and assistants to help with the dogs and their medical conditions.

Manager of the Nye County Animal Shelter Tasha Crabtree said the dogs are doing better but the help is definitely needed.

“The dogs are doing okay, unfortunately, it’s still very out hot out so it’s something we’re dealing with, we’re trying to have some other cooling options maybe some misters that’s been in discussion, fingers crossed we get that going,” said Crabtree.

At this moment, the shelter is not able to receive any donations because it’s an active investigation but determining what happens at the next court date people will be closer to knowing more about the adoption process.

The next court date is set for September 19th.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.