Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck to perform in Las Vegas in November

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Actor and musician Johnny Depp is set to join Jeff Beck on his upcoming North American tour, which includes a stop in Las Vegas in November.

According to a news release, Depp and Beck will hold a show Friday, Nov. 4 at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms.

The release says that the duo will highlight songs from their newly released musical collaboration, 18.

According to the release, Depp and Beck’s 13-track album, 18, debuted at #10 on both the Billboard Top Albums and Top Current Albums charts marking the first top 10 for both Beck and Depp on the 31-year-old Top Album Sales chart.

Tickets starting at $59.95 (not including applicable service charges or fees) are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

