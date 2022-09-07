Home prices in Las Vegas Valley drop for 3rd straight month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report indicates that home prices in the Las Vegas Valley have declined for the third consecutive month.

According to the report from Las Vegas Realtors, the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada during August was $450,000, which is down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.2% from July.

However, the group notes that the average price is still up 11.1% from $405,000 one year ago.

Las Vegas Realtors says that there are fewer homes selling and more available for sale. As a result,

By the end of August, the report found 7,997 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer, up 145.6% from the same time last year. As a result, Las Vegas Realtors says the sales pace in August equates to more than a three-month supply of properties available for sale, more than tripling the supply from one year ago.

The report states that a total of 2,613 existing local homes, condos and townhomes were sold in August. Compared to one year earlier, sales were down 37.6% for homes and down 31.2% for condos and townhomes, according to the report.

In terms of condos and townhomes, the median price of these properties sold in August decreased to $264,900, down 2.5% from the previous month and down from the all-time record price of $285,000 in May. Condo and townhome prices are still up 15.7% from $229,000 in Aug. 2021, the group reports.

During August, the group found 27.4% of all property sale in the Las Vegas Valley were purchased with cash, down from one year ago and well below the March 2013 cash buyer peak of 59.5%.

Las Vegas Realtors president Brandon Roberts said existing local home prices are “slowly giving back some of the big gains we saw over the last few years.” Although Roberts notes that prices are still nearly four times higher than during their post-recession bottom in January of 2012, when the median single-family home price in Southern Nevada was $118,000.

Roberts says that since mortgage interest rates started rising in recent months, prices have been stabilizing, fewer homes have been selling, more homes are hitting the market and more sellers are lowering their asking prices.

