History of Rob Telles, Clark County’s Public Administrator

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are learning new information about Rob Telles, a lawyer, whose property is being searched by police in connection to the stabbing death of veteran journalist, Jeff German.

Telles, 45, has been a resident of Clark County for more than 20 years, according to Clark County’s website.

He graduated from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law in 2014. One year later, he founded Accolade Law, which focused on estate planning and probate matters, according to his Linkedin page.

In 2018, he first for Clark County Public Administrator as a Democrat and won. He took office in 2019 to serve a four-year term which ends in January of 2023.

His job is to act as executor for the affairs of someone who has died and has no known or available relatives to serve as executors.

Telles lost his reelection this past year to Democrat Rita Reid in the primary.

Reid has said that she ran against Telles because he created a toxic work environment and engaged in questionable behavior with a female subordinate. Tells responded on his Twitter page saying Reid was manufacturing lies.

Telles is married and has three children.

