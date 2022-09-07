Forecast Outlook- 9/7/2022

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday evening as temperatures remain 8° to 12° above average for this time of year. Heat relief comes this weekend with more humidity and increasing thunderstorm chances around Southern Nevada.

It’s a toasty Wednesday with temperatures pushing into the 105° to 110° range for most neighborhoods around the Las Vegas Valley. With a little bit of moisture to work with this afternoon, some pop-up showers and storms are possible over the mountains.

We’ll keep the Excessive Heat Warning for one more day on Thursday. The forecast high is at 106° with some mountain storms developing during the afternoon.

Hurricane Kay is currently spinning off the West Coast of Mexico. It will be tracking farther northwest over the coming days, weakening as it travels over the cooler waters near the California coast. Remnant moisture from Kay is forecast to move into the area this weekend, bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Friday will bring a slight chance of a storm with the forecast high at 99° in Las Vegas. The best chance of rain and thunderstorms will be on Saturday with a forecast high of 88°. We’ll see a lot more humidity that will carry over into early next week. The chance of scattered thunderstorms remains in the forecast on Sunday with a forecast high of 94°. We’ll keep temperatures in the mid 90s through the early part of next week with the chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms each day.

