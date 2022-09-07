Bullets fly, hit car with woman inside at Las Vegas grocery store parking lot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caught in the crossfire, a woman says she barely survived a trip to the grocery store Monday night as bullets went flying in the parking lot. This happened outside the Smith’s store at Nellis and Stewart as Labor Day drew to a close.

“Everything was so fast… I didn’t realize until I saw the gun right in front of me,” said the woman FOX5 is identifying only as Mary.

Mary was sitting in the passenger seat waiting for her husband who was inside the store when a bullet pierced the windshield and came just inches from her head. A bullet also grazed the side of her car and the bullet that went through the windshield continued through to the back of the car, leaving it undrivable.

Mary explained she was watching videos on her phone and when she looked up, she saw people running out of the store.

“I saw him take the gun out. I saw like a blue light coming out toward me,” Mary described.

“I put my seat back and I lay back real fast and I had my three dogs with me, and my two dogs went under the seat... I just stayed down, and I hear another three more and he continued shooting,” Mary recounted.

At first, she wasn’t sure if she had been shot as bullets continued to fly in the parking lot.

“I got super scared, and I was thinking... It is my last day tonight,” Mary revealed.

Mary was in tears when her husband came out of the store. She says other cars in the parking lot were also hit.

“The way the guy shoots my car, I am not supposed to be alive. I am very lucky,” Mary contended.

Mary said she is sharing her story as a warning to others that everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings.

Metro tells FOX5 that a man pulled a gun on a teen boy during an argument inside the store. They say two men followed the teen and his family outside and opened fire as they were loading groceries. No one was hit. The shooters have not been caught.

