A’ja Wilson named WNBA MVP for second time

By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM PDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time in her career, A’ja Wilson has been named the WNBA MVP. Wilson currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces. While playing at UofSC she played as a forward for the Gamecocks.

During her time at the university, she led the team to their first national championship in 2017. She was drafted to the Aces in 2018 after graduating.

Coach Dawn Staley reacted to the news by saying she is “so, so, so, so proud.”

