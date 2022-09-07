56 pounds of fentanyl seized during traffic stop north of Ely

By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police have arrested a man after finding 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl in his car.

On Monday around 9:00 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation about 20 miles north Ely, Nevada.

The trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, they found the suspected Fentanyl, worth an estimated street value of $3.6 million.

The suspect was arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

