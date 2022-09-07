2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots.

According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine.

The airport also said another guest, identified only as Rita F., won $14,130 playing Dancing Drums Explosion.

No additional information was provided.

