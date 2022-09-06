‘Veggie Buck Truck’ to again offer inexpensive fruit, veggies at Las Vegas pop-up markets

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced that the “Veggie Buck Truck” pop-up produce markets will host several events this fall to offer fresh fruit and veggies for about a buck.

The produce markets will be held at the Bonneville Transit Center and the Southern Nevada Health District main building.

As part of the program, patrons will pay about a dollar for a pound/bundle of fresh fruit or vegetables, organizers say.

The schedule for the fall pop-up produce markets is:

Events at Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Avenue: Opens at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Events at Southern Nevada Health District, 280 S. Decatur: Opens at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Thursday, Oct. 6

Thursday, Nov. 3

The markets will be open while supplies last at each event. The events are open to everyone.

According to the Health District, customers can use SNAP benefits at the events. People who use their SNAP benefits are eligible for Double Up Food Bucks and earn a coupon they can apply to future produce purchases at participating locations, organizers say.

Customers can also use cash, debit, or credit cards.

