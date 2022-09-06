NV Energy asks customers to conserve, CA could see highest demand ever for power Tuesday

NV Energy asks customers to conserve, CA could see highest demand ever for power Tuesday(NV Energy)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking its customers to conserve power through Thursday. The request comes as the power grid in the Western US is stressed by a brutal heat wave.

In California, state energy officials told the Associated Press, the electrical load on Tuesday potentially could hit 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand ever seen in California. California is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year.

From Oregon to Idaho, Nevada to California the heat wave has been unrelenting with temperatures setting daily records in some areas.

Power crews in California are staged to respond to outages, though rolling blackouts are possibility if demand exceeds supply.

“The electrical grid actually has a lot of protections built in and we plan for a number of contingencies,” said Josh Langdon, Vice President of Transmission for NV Energy. Langdon explained in Vegas, we never see rolling blackouts or brownouts like our neighbors in California, but with the heat wave across the Western US causing high demand for energy and stressing the energy grid, NV Energy is calling for everyone to cut back through Thursday.

“Our message to all our customers both the smaller residential, as well as the large customers such as casinos, is really the same. Really anything we can do to help conserve especially during the 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. hour when we see the highest load on our system, certainly that helps,” Langdon contended.

