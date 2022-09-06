North Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Cheyenne, Civic Center

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police say they received a call to the 2200 block of Venus Avenue in regards to an injured man.

A North Las Vegas police spokesperson tells FOX5 the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not provided details on a suspect.

This is a developing story.

