North Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Cheyenne, Civic Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police say they received a call to the 2200 block of Venus Avenue in regards to an injured man.

A North Las Vegas police spokesperson tells FOX5 the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not provided details on a suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.