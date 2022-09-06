Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Sen. Rosen’s office said she is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. Rosen is fully vaccinated and received a booster, her office said.

The senator will isolate and work remotely, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, her office said.

After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I’m thankful to have been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness. Following CDC guidelines, I’ll be isolating and continue working remotely on behalf of Nevadans. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) September 6, 2022

