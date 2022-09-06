Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., walks towards the senate floor at the Capitol in Washington,...
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., walks towards the senate floor at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Sen. Rosen’s office said she is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. Rosen is fully vaccinated and received a booster, her office said.

The senator will isolate and work remotely, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, her office said.

