Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
Sen. Rosen’s office said she is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. Rosen is fully vaccinated and received a booster, her office said.
The senator will isolate and work remotely, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, her office said.
