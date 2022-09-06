Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.

Arriving officers found the man who was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect had a conversation prior to the shooting, LVMPD said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

